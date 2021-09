Image credit: Instagram

Vir and Ritu

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 has a massive fan following. The show is being loved online but the TRPs are quite low. Recently, we saw Sana Amin Sheikh entering the show. She is the one who loves Dev despite knowing he is married. Watching Shaheer and Sana together was a surprise for all. We had seen them together as Vir and Ritu in Kya Mast Hai Life.