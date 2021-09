Image credit: Instagram

Dev and Sonakshi as Rahul and Pooja

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 is being loved by the audience but the TRPs of the show aren’t great. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ pairing is creating magic on-screen. Their sizzling chemistry has made people love #Devakshi even more. Now, in the upcoming episode we will see Sanjana will host a Bollywood themed party to get closer to Dev. She will take up the character which is just opposite of what Dev has done. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes (Dev and Sonakshi) will recreate Shahrukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit’s role from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. And Sanjana will play Nisha’s role.