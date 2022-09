Kumar Sanu's affair with Meenakshi Seshadri

Kumar Sanu got attracted to Bollywood towards Meenakshi Seshadri during the premiere of Mahesh Bhatt’s film Jurm. This is where the two met for the first time. Sanu was bowled over by her beauty. The two started dating and kept the news under wraps for about three years. In 1993, Sanu's first wife Rita got to know that her husband is dating Meenakshi through an interview given by his secretary. After confronting Kumar denied it, but later interview was given by his secretary. In 1994, he was divorced from Rita and she got custody of their three sons.