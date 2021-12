Image credit: Instagram/ Pooja Banerjee

Mom-to-be Pooja Banerjee

Kumkum Bhagya actor Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwa will be welcoming their first child soon. The baby shower pics are out and Pooja makes for the prettiest mom-to-be. The glow on her face is simply unmissable. The baby shower was attended by close friends of the couple. Here's a look at a few pictures from the event.