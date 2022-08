Image credit: Instagram

Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta tie the knot

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta tied the knot on Sunday (August 28) in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry at the Taj Mahal Place hotel in Mumbai. While Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor turned ladkewale at the ceremony, Shahid Kapoor felt like marrying his wife Mira Rajput again at the wedding. Take a look.