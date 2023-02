Sanjay Gagnani

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani recently got badly injured while shooting for a scene. The actor shared pictures of his injury wherein he was bleeding and called the crew of the show for immediate medical help. The actor can be seen screaming in pain while crew members apply medicine to his wounds. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, Sidharth Sagar quits the comedy show? Here's why