Shraddha Arya visits Maihar Temple

It is common practice for newlyweds in India to visit temples after marriage to seek blessings. Kundali Bhagya actress Kundali Bhagya paid a visit to Maihar’s Maa Sharda Temple. She has been a devotee of the goddess, and religiously observes the Navratras. The town of Maihar is also famous for the Rampur Maihar Seniya Gharana. Shraddha Arya wrote on Instagram, “Rahe Salamat Mera Sajna Aur Sajna Ka Aangan. Thank You Maa/Devi Sharda For Giving Me The Opportunity To see and sit beside you; pray to you until my heart was content. The experience was truly magical just like your ways with which you make and keep us all happy.”