Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora will be seen as Arjun Raghuvanshi on Kundali Bhagya. As per the new promo, we will see that the priest says that Karan Luthra is not dead. This will leave Rishabh and Preeta shocked. In the coming days, we will see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) comes close to Arjun played by Shakti Arora. Everyone is looking forward to their chemistry. In the past, he has sizzled on screen with actresses like Radhika Madan and Drashti Dhami. Here is a lowdown…