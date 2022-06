Image credit: Instagram

Kundali Bhagya: Preeta-Rishabh marry, Arjun turns enemy

In the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Rishabh aka Manit Joura marrying Preeta. Rishabh always had feelings for Preeta but the latter loved Karan. On the other hand, after marrying Rishabh and the leap of five years, Arjun will make his entry. Shakti Arora will enter the show as Arjun. He will be Preeta's enemy.