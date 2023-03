Image credit: Instagram

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya zooms off to Maldives

Everyone deserves a holiday. TV stars work round the clock churning out episode after episode. A vacation is a must and well, given the social media culture, fans get a glimpse of TV stars' off-screen avatar. Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya is currently holidaying in the Maldives and she is sharing pretty pictures from her vacation diaries. The latest post has her flaunting her pretty curves in a black bikini set. She has set the internet on fire with her fabulously HAWT pictures.