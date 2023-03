Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya continues to be the lead

Kundali Bhagya is among the most-watched shows on Indian TV. It has been running for quite a few years now. It has seen major changes in the cast as well as the storyline. The show recently took a leap of 20 years. New characters have been introduced and fans are already excited to know where the show is headed. Many actors have joined the cast while some have been retained. Shraddha Arya who essays the role of Preeta will be seen in Kundali Bhagya post the leap as well. She now essays the role of a mother to Rajveer Luthra played by Paras Kalnawat. Here's looking at the cast old and new cast of the show.