Image credit: Instagram

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar's fans recently saw a major twist in the life of Karan and Preeta. Karan fell down a cliff and is presumed dead. Dheeraj Dhoopar who left quit the show recently, left his fans shocked and upset over the same. The makers introduced a new twist and brought in some new characters on Kundali Bhagya. The show took a leap of a couple of years and we saw Preeta aka Shraddha Arya getting married to Rishabh aka Manit Joura. Preeta's daughter Kavya was introduced as well.