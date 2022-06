Aneri Vajani

TV show Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows. Its cast is also pretty popular. It was recently that Aneri Vajani quit the show. She played the role of Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's sister Mukku in the show. She quit the show to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Now, rumours are that she may return to the show once she is done with Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Scroll on to know more about other stars who quit TV shows and returned.