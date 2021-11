Band bajaa baraat

Kundali Bhagya’s Prithvi Malhotra aka actor Sanjay Gagnani got married to Poonam Preet in Delhi. The two had been in a live-in relationship since some years now. The couple planned to marry in 2020 but lockdown delayed everything. The dreamy pictures are being shared by all fan clubs. Their marriage functions were organized by the same firm as Shraddha Arya’s. Take a look at the beautiful clicks…