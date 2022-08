Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa

Actor Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Anupamaa. The actor had said that one side fans have been trolling him for playing Samar on the show. Soon-to-be parents make everyone go awe with their appearances. Mom-to-be Alia returned to the bay after spending some quality time with her husband Ranbir in Italy. Alia and Ranbir were spotted together post-Ayan Mukerji's birthday celebration. Alia looked lovely in a simple printed yellow and white dress, while Ranbir pulled off a black kurta pajama. The two complemented each other. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kashmera Shah exposes Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's marital crisis, Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan debunks dating rumours with Sumbul Touqeer and more