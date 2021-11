Shraddha's wedding

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is all set to get married. She will tie the knot on November 16 in Delhi. Shraddha jetted off to the national capital after completing her shoot for her hit daily soap. The actress will walk down the aisle with Rahul. Shraddha Arya’s husband Rahul works as a Navy officer. She is yet to reveal details about her partner. She has invited her close friends from the industry for her wedding.