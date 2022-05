Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar’s infamous slap incident

Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum actors Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar got embroiled in a nasty slap incident on the sets. It seems there was a kissing scene where he apparently kissed her before the cue. She had to slap him as per the script but it seems she slapped him a little too hard. This allegedly infuriated Karan Kundrra who slapped her back. She said, “The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later.”