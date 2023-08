Net worth of content creators

Popular Indian influencers have the power to grab the attention of the masses with their global content. Well, creating unique content is not easy, but these YouTubers and content creators have aced the art of producing creative content. They keep the masses hooked to the screens. Bhuvan Bam, Kusha Kapila, Prajakta Koli and more content creators have also appeared in various Bollywood films, web series, and shows. Do you know how much they earn annually?