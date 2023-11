Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan is a controversial show?

There are many times celebs call KWK a controversial show. Who can forget Deepika Padukone's Koffee fiasco? But still, celebrities appear every time Karan calls them. Is it because of that expensive hamper or their friendship with Karan? Well, All said and done, Karan's show is entertaining, and we love it. Also Read - Kartik Aaryan is not okay with Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discussing his relationship in public