Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol reveals he asked Akshay Kumar not to release OMG 2 along with Gadar 2

Expressing being hurt by the clash, Sunny said he made a phone call to Akshay to not release the film along with his if it's in his hand, and he said no. I haven't had success for donkey years. I didn't want anybody to come along with it, but you can't stop anybody. So obviously, it does hurt you. Then I was like, 'It doesn't matter; let's go along with it.' But initially, when things were not working out for the longest time, I thought if nobody would release your film alongside it, then you would at least get theatres.