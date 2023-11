KWK 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan and her obsession over the look of kids in the family

Kareena said that Raha looks like Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia disagreed, saying that she is a mix of both. And only Bebo says that Raha looks like Ranbir's Alia. Well, so far, it was one of the most entertaining episodes on Karan's show, KWK 8. Also Read - Look like a Bollywood diva this festive season with these stylish Choker sets