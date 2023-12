Koffee with Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal reveals first marriage anniversary gift

During the episode, Vicky Kaushal gifted a piece of art which he gave to his wife Katrina Kaif. He said that he never really understood the art and told her to hang it on the wall. But, Katrina made him ease and showed him a lot of things and then he genuinely kind of got into it. He even said that now that wall is his favorite in the house. Also Read - KWK 8: Sidharth Malhotra misses this about his single life after marriage to Kiara Advani