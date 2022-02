Image credit: Google

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor’s show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi starring Smriti Irani started airing on Star Plus in 2000 and it went off-air after eight years in 2008. After 14 years, the show is returning on the small screen. A rerun of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will start from 16th Feb and it will be aired everyday at 5 pm. In early 2000, the show ruled the TRP charts, and it is still remembered for many reasons. So, before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs again, here are 5 reasons why it is still one of the most famous Indian TV daily soaps…