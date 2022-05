Image credit: Google

Aamir Khan – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie has been in the pipeline for the past few months, and due to the pandemic, the release date has been changed multiple times. The movie was slated to release in April this year, but now, it will release on 11th August 2022. Not many Bollywood films this year have made a great mark at the box office, but well, Laal Singh Chaddha can be a blockbuster and here are five reasons why Aamir Khan starrer can beat KGF 2’s box office success.