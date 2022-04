Image credit: Instagram

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha is among the biggest and most anticipated films of this year. The film which is said to be inspired by Tom Hanks' film Forrest Gump is said to release on August 11. After suffering from major delays, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally going to hit theatres. While we desperately wait to witness the big release in theatres, here is a look at how much the celebrities charged to be a part of the film. It is alleged that Aamir Khan, the lead, has charged Rs 50 crore for this film. The film is allegedly made on RS 180 crore budget and Aamir is said to have charged a big sum.