Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office: Post disaster, film critic tells industry to wake up to Boycott Bollywood trend

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha made a little more than Rs 10 crore on day one. This is one of the lowest openings for an Aamir Khan film. While many have kept quiet on the Boycott Bollywood trend, it looks like the damage is real. It looks like it is high time that Bollywood wakes up to this situation. Noted film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, STOP being in denial about #Boycott calls *not* affecting film biz... The fact is, these #Boycott calls *HAVE* made a dent and impacted the #BO numbers of #LaalSinghChaddha specifically... Face it!