Aamir Khan to pay back for Laal Singh Chaddha loss?

Aamir Khan's latest release Laal Singh Chaddha has failed miserably at the box office. The film that was in the making for almost 2 and a half years did not manage to do wonders at the box office as expected. Now, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Aamir Khan is planning to compensate the distributors who have incurred losses because of the film. Since he is the co-producer of the film, a plan is reportedly being worked out to partially compensate the distributors. On that note, here's looking at others stars who did the same.