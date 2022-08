Naga Chaitanya upset with his personal life being discussed in public

While talking to ETimes, Naga said that whatever both of them wanted to say, they have put out a statement regarding that. He said that that is what he has always done with his personal life. He said, Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that.