Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan box office collection

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are two of the biggest releases of 2022. But, the films have been rejected by the audiences. The movies were released on 11th August 2022 which was a partial holiday (Raksha Bandhan), but still it didn’t manage to take a bumper opening. In three days, both the movies have not even reached Rs. 30 crore at the box office. Now, in the upcoming months many more biggies are slated to hit the big screens. So, will those films save Bollywood?