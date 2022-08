What next for Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha?

Laal Singh Chaddha took a lower than expected start at the box office on day 1 and nosedived further from thereon, ending as one of the biggest box office disasters of 2022 and among the biggest setback of Aamir Khan’s illustrious screen career. In fact, a report in Mid-Day states that Aamir has been so badly affected by the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, no doubt compounded by the malicious ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trend, that he’s decided to take an extended break from acting, topped by a lengthy vacation in the US with ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad Rao. There’s also talk that his next film, Moghul, has been shelved. If all this turns out to be true, let’s check out the movies that might be severely affected (even though none of them have been official announced)…