Image credit: Google

Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan’s last theatrical release on Thugs Of Hindostan (2018). It was a Diwali release, and after a huge opening, the film had fallen flat and became a flop. Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs Of Hindostan, both were non-Christmas releases, and it looks like maybe Aamir should stick to Christmas releases as all his blockbuster films were released during that the festival weekend. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya makes SHOCKING revelation; he was caught while making out in a car [Read Deets]