Image credit: Google

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in the news nowadays because of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actress will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the movie, and the actor, who is also the producer of Laal Singh Chaddha, recently revealed that Kareena was not the first choice for the film. They were planning to cast a younger actress, but later when they saw a video of Bebo, they decided that Kareena will be their Rupa. While Kareena was not the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha, the actress has been the original choice for many films, but she rejected them. Check out the list of films rejected by Kareena…