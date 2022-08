Laal Singh Chaddha Movie Screening: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and family make the red carpet a starry affair

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more celebs starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is releasing tomorrow 11 August 2022. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks starrer much acclaimed Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha's movie screening is being held in the city. And it's a starry affair. Well, the cast itself has huge and popular names. Also attending the premiere were the family members of the cast and crew. Saif Ali Khan, Junaid Khan and Kiran Rao joined the movie screening.