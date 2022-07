Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s no make-up, no filter selfie

While many actresses would prefer not to share their no-makeup and no-filter pictures on Instagram, we have 41-year-old Kareena Kapoor Khan who owns her age and flaws like a boss. Her Instagram is filled with no-makeup and no-filter pictures, and we love Bebo for inspiring many more women to own their age without any hesitation.