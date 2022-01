Image credit: Instagram

Bachchan Pandey – Shamshera – RRR

Box office clashes are nothing new in the Indian film industry. However, the makers have been trying to avoid the clash because due to the pandemic, not many films have released in theatres, and releasing two films on the same day is surely not a good idea. But, in 2022, there are many box office clashes that are all set to take place. On 18th March 2022, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR are slated to release. Well, the makers of RRR had stated that if the theatres don’t open by 18th Mar, they will release the film on another date.