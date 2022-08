Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Raksha Bandhan Box Office: The clash of the two superstars Aamir and Akshay

This is the first time that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are clashing at the box office. Akshay Kumar said that it was a long weekend and two films could do well. He also said he did not believe in clash. He told the media, I don’t remember any such clash or delaying Bachchan Pandey as far as I can recall. However, I feel there is no clash between my film and Laal Singh Chaddha, There are just two good films coming together.