Bollywood biggest flops of 2022 – where will Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan end up? Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar finished with ₹16 crore nett and sadly is a disaster.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have joined the list of big-ticket, big-star films majorly disappointing at the box office this year. Only a miracle or maybe two can save them now, but at this point, it looks highly unlikely. With the writing as good as on the wall, let’s check out the other major big Bollywood flops of 2022 and what the Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar starrers need to do to avoid the ignominy of ending up with lesser than what they had collected.