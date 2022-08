Laal Singh Chaddha day 1 collection

On August 11, Aamir Khan's film Laal Singh Chaddha finally made it to the screens. Amidst all the negativity and #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, the film did hit the theatres and even competed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. However, the film could not witness a massive day one collection as expected. As per the early estimates coming in, Laal Singh Chaddha has garnered around Rs 10 to Rs 11 crore on its first day. The numbers are poor given that it is an Aamir Khan film.