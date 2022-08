Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan box office openings

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have taken an extremely slow start at the box office on day 1. The advance booking were not promising to begin and the lack of interest has shown from the morning shows itself. The Aamir Khan andAkshay Kumar starrers have barely seen 15-20% occupancy throughout the country, which is lower than the already low expectations, sending both the trade and film industry in shock. While many are blaming the ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Boycott Raksha Bandhan’ trends, and they’re something the production teams would definitely like to fall back on if the low occupancy continues in the coming days, the problem actually lies somewhere else – with ticket prices, which are as high as ₹1000-1200 in some theatres. Just see how things have changed before with the prices of these vintage movie tickets of all great Bollywood movies from we’ve got from them days in classic single theatres… Of course, the rates can’t be this low like they were then, but the amount to which they’ve skyrocketed is also ridiculous.