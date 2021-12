The big films SRK said, “no,” to

The world is well aware of movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Darr, Baazigar, which made Shah Rukh Khan the Baadshah of Bollywood, but were initially offered to others. However, do you know about the films that Shah Rukh Khan rejected, which went on to benefit other actors by not only becoming massive hits, but also going on to form milestones in their career, with some even landing at the Oscars. From Aamir Khan to Sanjay Dutt to Anil Kappor, let's check out who benefited from SRK rejecting certain movies and which were these films...