Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Malaika Arora stole the show

Malaika Arora is absolutely rocking her 40s. The diva strutted down in a skirt and top from the brand Limerick. The rich colour stood out and how. The day was a pretty glam one. We saw Chitrangda Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Kalki Koechlin walking the ramp is some hot and haute wear on the ramp. Kalki made a comeback on the ramp after the birth of her daughter, Sappho. Rhea Chakraborty is slowing getting back in the thick of things. Take a look at the images...