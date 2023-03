Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in JJ Valaya couture

Rashmika Mandanna was the star attraction of Saturday night at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. She was dressed in black and gold couture. Rashmika Mandanna wore a modern saree designed by JJ Valaya. As we know, he is one of India's prominent designers. JJ Valaya put out a modern ethnic line for both men and women. Here is a look at the pics...