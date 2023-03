Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia sets fire with sensual avatar

Tamannaah Bhatia has stolen the show on day four. She walked the ramp for Nirmooha. The gown made of gold and black highlighted her hourglass shape. Her face looked radiant. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has weight and her looks in a LBD and Siddarta Tytler outfits were proof. Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Karisma Kapoor also walked the ramp.