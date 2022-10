KK

KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath was known for his songs like Tadap Tadap Ke Is Dil Se,Dola Re Dola, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai, Aankhon Mein Teri to name a few. He was performing live at Nazrul Mancha auditorium which is situated in South Kolkata. This was on May 31, 2022. He complained of feeling uneased post the concert and had got a heart attack. He was pronounced dead at Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI).