Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Lata Mangeshkar's final journey

The final journey for Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar - who passed into immortality this morning - started from her Prabhukunj home on Pedder Road in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park, where she will be accorded a rare public funeral with full state honours on Sunday evening. Her mortal remains were brought home around noon and kept for 'darshan' for a couple of hours with hordes of Bollywood personalities, top politicians across party lines, and other celebs trooping for a last glimpse and to offer solace to her siblings and other family members. Take a look.