Today (September 1) is BTS' youngest lad, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook's birthday. The handsome hunk turns ever more handsome 24. The celebrations are in full swing already as y'all have seen on social media platforms. The Butter hitmaker is going to be a hot trend on social media and across the globe today. He is popularly known as the golden maknae of BTS. For those who are new to Bangtan boys, you'd wonder why. So, here we are to tell you, what makes this bunny boy, the golden maknae and the most popular K-pop idol across the country. Jungkook is one of the main vocalists and the lead dancer of BTS. He joined the HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) and BTS as a teenage boy. He has practically grown up with his hyungs, RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin and Taehyung. The boys dote on the Still With You singer as do the ARMY. He is one helluva amazing singer and dancer. He trains his vocals every morning and works hard till he gets the choreography right. Back when BTS' vocal line was criticised, he had participated in 'King of the Masked Singer' and proved them wrong. Jungkook is the only Korean artist to have the most streams on any music streaming platform. He has been breaking several records almost every day. Talking about his dancing skills, Jungkook has been trained in dancing from LA. TMI: He almost quit BTS to be a dancer when he was there. Thankfully, the members convinced him with ice cream.