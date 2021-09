Image credit: Twitter/ In the Soop

BTS in the Soop 2

BTS In the Soop 2 is coming out soon and we know this is one of the reasons why you are waiting for October, ARMY. Or shall we say, JimTober? In case you missed it, BTS In the Soop 2 will premiere on 15th October, two days after Jimin aka Park Jimin's birthday on 13th October. The pre-order of BTS In the Soop 2 is available on the Weverse shop already. And while you wait for October, the official handle of In the Soop has shared some new images of RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook), that'll surely make you impatient for October 15! Let's have a dekko at the pictures below: