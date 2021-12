Image credit: Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill focused on getting in shape. She underwent a major transformation and left fans in shock. In an interview, she did open up about her diet routine. She mentioned that she cut down on the food intake and gave up on sweets like chocolates and ice creams. She lost almost 12 kilos in just six months. To Etimes, she was quoted saying, 'I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn't stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi.'