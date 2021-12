Cezanne Khan

One of the prime examples is Cezanne Khan who played Anurag Basu on the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He made millions of women swoon over him but that show remains his sole blockbuster hit. He did shows post that but none of them could make as much noise as KZK. Of late, he was seen on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Harman Singh.