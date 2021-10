Image credit: Twitter

Shehnaaz is being forced?

While everyone is happy to see Shehnaaz back in action, there are many concerned that is she being forced to shoot for the BTS videos of Honsla Rakh as per the film’s contract and deliverables. However, the film’s makers have been giving out statements in the media that they have been constantly in touch with Shehnaaz and asked her to return only if she can. And since Shehnaaz is a head-strong girl, we don’t think that fans need to worry about she being forced to do something that she doesn’t want to.